Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Purchases 492 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.