Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Invests $204,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

