Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $237,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,011. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

