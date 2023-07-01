Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys 769 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,806,000 after purchasing an additional 279,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $180,086,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.87. 1,021,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

