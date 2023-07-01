Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Up 114.3% in June

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGYRF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.
About Landis+Gyr Group
