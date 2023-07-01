Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Up 114.3% in June

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGYRF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

