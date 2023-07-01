L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.