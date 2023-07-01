Kujira 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206,396.56 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002838 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $206,396.56 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.88227582 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $280,266.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

