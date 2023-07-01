Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KOSS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

