Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Up 3.1 %
KOSS opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
