Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

