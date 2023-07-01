Kokoswap Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $104.25 million and $48,142.09 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

