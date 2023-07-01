Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Free Report)

Read More

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.