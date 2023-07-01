Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.
About Koç Holding A.S.
