Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNRRY. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 51,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,920. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

