KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.