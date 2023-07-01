KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 269,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,968 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 253,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 78.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 92,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $799.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 304.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.