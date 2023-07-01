Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,189.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

KRYPF remained flat at $1.96 during trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

