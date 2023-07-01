Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Up 72.7% in June

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KRYAY traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 8,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.7691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.