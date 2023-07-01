Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $26.42 on Friday. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05.

Insider Activity

Kenvue Company Profile

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

