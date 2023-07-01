Kellogg (NYSE:K) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.08.

NYSE:K opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

