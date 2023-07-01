K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.63

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 313853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.

K92 Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.14.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.30 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.278658 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

