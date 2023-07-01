JUNO Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $21.54 million and $129,254.66 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,895,500 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

