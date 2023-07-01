Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Short Interest Update

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juniper II Trading Up 0.4 %

Juniper II stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Juniper II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Juniper II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUN. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper II during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Juniper II during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,479,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Juniper II during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.