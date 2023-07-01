JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:JMST)

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 262,690 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

