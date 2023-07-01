Joystick Reaches One Day Volume of $7,554.90 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 15% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $7,554.90 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,530.84 or 1.00029108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01702134 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,688.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

