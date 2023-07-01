Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 303,104 shares.
Jones Soda Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%.
Institutional Trading of Jones Soda
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
