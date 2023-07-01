Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 45.7% in June

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jones Soda stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 144,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,607. The company has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Free Report ) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

