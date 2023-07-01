Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 4.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 1.01% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 740,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,428,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,930,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

