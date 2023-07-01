Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.06 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

