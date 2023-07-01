Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.84.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

