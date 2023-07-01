Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

