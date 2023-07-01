John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HPI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,574. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.