JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

