JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.