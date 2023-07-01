JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

