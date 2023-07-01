JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 18,761.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,829,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,243 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $15.80.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

