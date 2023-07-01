JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 1.6 %

EXC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

