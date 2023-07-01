JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

