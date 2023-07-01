JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

