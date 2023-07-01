JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPLFree Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPLFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company serves customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

