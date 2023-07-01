JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 582 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 310.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,537 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIC opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

