Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $142,655.55 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084457 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $147,150.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

