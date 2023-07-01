JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.14) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.04) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 349.38 ($4.44).

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.61. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,796.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

