JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading 1.7% Higher

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €18.11 ($19.68) and last traded at €18.01 ($19.58). Approximately 115,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.71 ($19.25).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($17.17) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.62.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

