Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JANL remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.32. Janel has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Janel had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

