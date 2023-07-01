Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Jackpot Digital Stock Performance

Shares of JPOTF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Jackpot Digital has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

