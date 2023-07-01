Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.40

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $107.30, with a volume of 1000224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Jabil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.51%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

