J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, an increase of 301.4% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.20.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. 4,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

