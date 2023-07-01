J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells $194,492.76 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 9,548 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $194,492.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of JILL stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

