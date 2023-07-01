Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE ITUB opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
