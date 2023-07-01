Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $13,992,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 265.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,329,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,309,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

