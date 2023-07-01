Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 1.5 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

