iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR) Announces $0.31 Dividend

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3108 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. 865 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $101.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (BATS:FIBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 8.51% of iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk Factor ETF (FIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of USD-denominated bonds and Treasury futures. The index seeks to equalize exposure to interest rate risk and credit risk. FIBR was launched on Feb 24, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

