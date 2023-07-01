iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0561 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317. iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

About iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

